Sheriff’s Department offers tips for safe Halloween

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Sheriff Ray Russell and staff want to wish everyone a safe and happy Halloween. Motorists should be extremely cautious and alert for children along the roadway. Halloween should be a fun and enjoyable event for everyone.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to note the following safety tips published by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

1. Be sure older children TAKE FRIENDS and younger children are accompanied by a TRUSTED ADULT when “Trick or Treating.”

2. Accompany younger children to the door of every home they approach and make sure parents and guardians are familiar with every home and all people from which the children receive treats.

3. Teach children to NEVER enter a home without prior permission from their parents or guardians.

4. Teach children to NEVER approach a vehicle, occupied or not, unless they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

5. Make sure all children wear reflective clothing and carry a glow stick when out at dusk and at night.

6. Make sure children are able to see and breathe properly and easily when using facial masks. All costumes and masks should be clearly marked as flame resistant.

7. Teach children to NEVER approach a home that is not well lit both inside and outside.

8. Teach children to stay alert for any suspicious incidents and report them to their parents, guardians, and/or the proper authority.

9. Teach children if anyone tries to grab them to make a scene; loudly yell “This person is not my father/mother/guardian,” and make every effort to get away by kicking, screaming and resisting.

10. Consider organizing or attending parties at home, in schools, or in community centers as a good alternative to “Trick or Treating.”

Everyone should be aware that on Wednesday. Oct. 31, sheriff’s deputies will enforce Municipal Code 11-806 Halloween Curfew.

The Code states: “It shall be unlawful for anyone under the age of 18 to be on or about the public streets from 8:00PM to 5:00AM the night of October 31 or another such date as the board of commissioners deems proper for the observation of the Halloween celebration.

It shall be enforced on those that do not have a lawful reason for being on the street. It will not interfere with going to or from work or out while with a parent or guardian.

It shall be unlawful to possess any egg for the purpose other than for food on or about this period of time.

Possession of eggs could result in a fine of $5.00 per egg plus court costs.

It shall be unlawful to possess any other item for the purpose to be thrown at person or property on or about this date – hedge apples, brick, rock, water balloons, etc., not limited to just the above items.”

Additionally, Municipal Code 11-805 Wearing Masks will be enforced, which states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to appear on or in any public way or place while wearing any mask, device, or hood whereby any portion of the face is so hidden or covered as to conceal the identity of the wearer. The following are exempted from the provisions of this section: (1) Children under the age of ten (10) years old. (2) Workers while engaged in work wherein a face covering is necessary for health and / or safety reasons. (3) Persons wearing gas masks in civil defense drills or exercises or emergencies. (4) Any person having a special permit issued by the town clerk to wear a traditional holiday costume.”

To report criminal activity, call the Sheriff’s Office at 615-374-3994, or in case of emergency dial 911.