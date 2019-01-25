Smith Family Child Care opening in Trousdale County

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Smith Family Child Care is now offering part-time child care options in Trousdale County with full-time care available beginning next month.

Amanda Smith is operating the business out of her Castalian Springs home.

“It’s in-home child care, with weekday care starting Feb. 4,” Smith said. “Ultimately my goal is to open up a center here in Trousdale County.”

Smith will be offering full-time care (4 or 5 days per week) from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. for $125 and part-time care (2-3 days per week, up to 5 hours per day) for $34 per day.

Also available by request are Saturday care (8 a.m.-2 p.m.) for $10 per hour or Parents Night Out (Friday or Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight) for $80 per night.

“I have six years experience in child care and have always wanted to work with children,” Smith said. “I’ve worked my way up to this point while finishing my bachelor’s degree and getting ready to start on my master’s.”

Smith said she is not licensed by the state, but Tennessee law allows child care providers who care for fewer than five unrelated children to go without licensure. If she does eventually open a child care center, she would have to obtain licensing.

Because she is limited by state regulations to no more than four children, Smith said her services would be on a first come, first serve basis. She hopes to develop a waiting list if there is enough demand.

Smith said she would not have age limits, saying she has previously cared for infants.

“I want to be able to offer any type of afterschool caring for parents who work late hours, so if a parent needs it I’m open,” she said.

For more information on Smith Family Child Care options, contact the business’ Facebook page.

