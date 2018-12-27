Steve Austin plans Jan. 5 concert at Hartsville Taco Co.

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Portland musician Steve Austin will be performing in concert at Hartsville Taco Co. on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

“Hartsville Taco Co. is good people; there’s always a good vibe there,” Austin told The Vidette. “I’m really looking forward to doing my music and getting to know the people there again.”

Austin, who has five albums and two network appearances in his career, performs both originals and covers of songs ranging from bluegrass to folk to contemporary Christian. He is noted for a one-man show that features him playing guitar, banjo, fiddle, harmonica, voice and dance board.

“I’m changing instruments a lot, telling a few jokes. I also have a spiritual thread that runs thought the show. In 1987 I became a Christian, so I weave that into the show,” he said.

Austin has been mesmerized by music and its effects on people since he was a boy. He traveled to Texas, New Orleans and Nashville in his teens to soak up the atmosphere.

“I was there to listen, to soak up every note. I was amazed how friendly Nashville was. I was invited up on stage to perform, and I was only 15,” Austin says in a bio on his website, SteveAustinMusic.com.

Austin has been performing since 1979 and has made trips to Bermuda, New York, Arizona and Texas, among others. Currently, his performances are mostly in Tennessee so that he can be closer to his family.

“In the 19990s, I was doing 300-plus shows a year,” he said. “But in 1998, I became a father and one day realized he hardly knew me because I was on the road most of the time. I have simplified my touring quite a bit so I wouldn’t be a stranger to my son.”

In addition to performing regularly, Austin owns a music store in Portland.

“I did a show recently at El Azteca here in Portland. It was a magical night. I’ll be working/praying for similar results in Hartsville!” he said.

