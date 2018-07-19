Steve Whittaker seeks re-election as county commissioner

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Steve Whittaker is announcing his candidacy for re-election to the County Commission representing the 8th District of Trousdale County.

Whittaker, who is completing his first term as commissioner, resides in the Gravel Hill Community along with his wife, Gail.

“First of all, I want to thank you for the privilege of serving as your commissioner for the past four years,” Whittaker said. “I share the concerns that many of you have expressed about the need for more jobs, better school security and lower taxes Trousdale County is experiencing tremendous growth and that’s why your opinions, ideas and values are important to me.

“I’m asking for your vote and support as I run for re-election for commissioner in the 8th District. If elected, I’ll try to serve with integrity, honesty and transparency that each of you expect and deserve. Trousdale County is a great place to live, work and raise a family and I believe that the best is yet to come.

“Remember, it’s your vote and your voice!”

Early voting has already begun and lasts through July 28. Election Day is Aug. 2.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.