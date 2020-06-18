Tennessee sales tax receipts continue slump in May

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley last week announced that revenues for May were $981.9 million, which is $197.3 million less than the budgeted monthly revenue estimate. State tax revenues were $184.7 million less than May 2019 and the overall revenue for the month represented a negative growth rate of 15.83 percent.

“May sales tax collections represent consumer spending that occurred during April, when Tennesseans were staying at home and many businesses were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Eley said. “While sales of autos, apparel, furniture and restaurants dropped extensively, building materials and food stores sales experienced considerable growth. The state also realized large drops in gasoline tax receipts, motor vehicle title and registration taxes and mixed drink revenues.

“We responded quickly to develop plans that would mitigate revenue shortfalls at the outset of the pandemic and now the work begins to bring spending in line with what economists predict we will experience. We are encouraged about the improving employment numbers in Tennessee and while we hope for solid recovery trends, we are preparing for a longer and slower growth period, managing our budget conservatively as we work to help all of Tennessee recover from this unprecedented economy.”

In Trousdale County, state sales tax receipts were up slightly at $318,563.09 as compared to $316,775.77 in May 2019. Local sales tax receipts saw a significant increase at $135,137.54, up 27.99 percent from the $105,580.10 collected in May 2019.

Trousdale County also collected $1,574 in income tax, $22,690.42 in motor vehicle tax, $23,408.15 in realty transfer & mortgage tax and $5,482.81 in business tax during May.

On an accrual basis, May is the tenth month in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

General fund revenues were less than the budgeted estimates in the amount of $144 million and the four other funds that share in state tax revenues were $53.3 million less than the estimates.

Sales tax revenues were $112.3 million less than the estimate for May and were 13.36 percent less than May 2019. For ten months, revenues are $70.1 million higher than estimated.

Year-to-date revenues for 10 months were $285.4 million less than the budgeted estimate.

The budgeted revenue estimates for 2019-2020 are based on the State Funding Board’s consensus recommendation of Nov. 26, 2018, and adopted by the second session of the 111th General Assembly in April 2019. Also incorporated in the estimates are any changes in revenue enacted during the 2019 session of the General Assembly. These estimates are available on the state’s website at tn.gov/content/tn/finance/fa/fa-budget-information/fa-budget-rev.html.

On March 19, 2020 in the second session of the 111th General Assembly, the Legislature passed the 2019-2020 budget, which included the Funding Board’s current year revised ranges and also the administration’s amendment to the proposed budget. The administration’s amendment, in an effort to recognize the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, included a reduction of $153.8 million of previously projected revenue to acknowledge potential shortfalls. The governor signed the appropriations bill on April 2, 2020.