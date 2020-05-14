Tim Wilson enters race for Trousdale Assessor of Property

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Tim Wilson would like to announce his candidacy for the office of Trousdale County Property Assessor.

Wilson is the son of the late Bob Wilson, Sue Wilson, and Mary Marsh. He resided in Defeated and attended school in Smith County. After graduating from Smith County High School, I attended Volunteer State Community College. He has employed by Rogers Group Inc., Fleetwood Homes, and Ricky Dixon Construction.

During the past 17 years, he has worked with his father-in-law, Kenny Linville, with his business, Linville Supply. Currently he is employed as a bus driver for the Trousdale County School system.

He is married to Laura Beth Linville Wilson, a lifelong resident of Trousdale County who teaches third grade at Trousdale County Elementary School. The couple has two children, Jacob and Madeline, and the family attends First Baptist Church in Hartsville.

“Even though I have roots in Smith County, Trousdale County is the place I have chosen to reside with my family. It is the place I consider home,” Wilson said. “I have enjoyed the opportunities extended to me to work with the residents of Trousdale County through my job at Linville Supply. Through the years, I have been involved with the youth of Trousdale County by coaching Tee-ball, assisting with coaching youth basketball, and travel softball.

“My hope is that I will be given the privilege of serving the wonderful residents of Trousdale County by becoming your next Property Assessor. If elected, I promise to give the job my full attention. I will serve the office with honesty, fairness, and dependability. My family and I would sincerely appreciate your vote and support for the election on Aug. 6. Please remember early voting begins July 17 and runs through Aug. 1. Thank you for your consideration.”