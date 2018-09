By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Hartsville’s Reagan Petty, left, along with her family, were honored guests on Aug. 31 at the Tennessee Titans’ preseason game.

The Middle Tennessee Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation helped make the visit possible, along with Titans GM Jon Robinson and team representatives.

Reagan retrieved the kickoff tee after the second half kickoff, and also received a custom Titans jersey and a signed ball.