By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Tri-County Electric wishes to remind everyone that attaching items to the company’s poles is prohibited by both board policy and state law, due to the safety hazard it creates.

Any item attached to our poles presents an obstacle to our linemen when they are climbing and, more importantly, items attached to poles can damage the linemen’s protective equipment resulting in serious injury or death.

Get the rest of the story in this week’s Hartsville Vidette!