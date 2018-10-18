Tri-County Electric sends hurricane relief to Georgia

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 12, eight Tri-County Electric linemen, two bucket trucks and two digger trucks headed to assist Diverse Power, a member-owned electric cooperative headquartered in LaGrange, Ga., in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

Diverse Power provides reliable electric energy-related services to the Georgia counties – Troup, Harris, Heard, Meriwether, Muscogee, Coweta, Quitman, Randolph, Clay, Calhoun and parts of Early, Stewart, Terrell, as well as Chambers County, Ala., all located southwest of Atlanta. The linemen providing assistance are: Daniel Cherry, Casey Cole, Holden Davis, Mark Geralds, Wes Hancock, Holden Pitts, Tucker Scroggy and Chris Thomason.

According to the NRECA (National Rural Electric Cooperative Association), “Hurricane Michael left a significant path of damage across co-op service territories in the southeast. Current outage numbers for electric co-ops show more than 117,000 outages in Florida, 27,000 outages in Alabama, 177,000 in Georgia, 13,000 in South Carolina, and 67,000 in North Carolina.” NRECA also reports that “this will be a long-duration assessment and restoration event. It could take weeks – not days – to restore power in some of the hardest hit areas.”

As with previous hurricanes, Tri-County Electric also released its Seelbach contract crews to assist in debris removal in affected areas.

“I am proud that, once again, Tri-County Electric linemen volunteered to go into areas devastated by storms to help sister cooperatives restore power to their member-owners. That is what co-ops, and our employees, do,” said Paul Thompson, Executive V.P. & General Manager of Tri-County.