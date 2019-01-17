Tri-County employee service, retiree awards

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Tri-County Electric honored its annual employee service award winners and 2018 retirees last month.

Those honored for service were: 5 years: Jeff Duncan, Tatelin Sutton (not pictured); 10 years: John Meador, Greg West, Matt McLerran, Jeremy West; 15 years: Janie Crowe, Wannie Craighead; 20 years: Tina Keisling, Paul Thompson, Mechelle Woodard; 25 years: Dewayne Whittemore, Ricky Sheffield, Randy Carnahan, Wayne Cato; 40 years:

Jackie Anderson, Bobby Crowder, Vernon Bennett, Laura Kirby, Russell Cherry, Rick T. Wilson, Steve Linville, Leroy Geralds; 45 years: James Gray.

2018 retirees honored were: Laura Kirby, Steve Morgan, Keith Taylor, Rick T. Wilsons.