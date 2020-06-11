Tri-County working to keep trees off power lines

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Approximately 80 percent of Tri-County Electric’s power outages are directly related to trees. This amazing statistic led to Tri-County Electric beginning a thorough Vegetation Management program focusing on safety, power quality and reliability for our member-owners in 2010.

The Vegetation Management Program is projected to save Tri-County Electric member owners more than $2 million per year when completed.

As part of the Vegetation Management Program, right-of-way crews will identify trees that are eligible for the “Vegetation Management Agreement” Program by placing a yellow ribbon on the tree. A door hanger with contact information will also be left at the home.

Members will have the option of having the tree(s) removed or allowing the tree(s) to remain and having $5 per month/per tree added to their electric bill. Homeowners who agree to have the tree(s) removed must also agree not to plant any trees other than a dogwood within the right-of-way.

In addition to meeting safety, power quality and reliability goals, the Vegetation Management Program also provides economic development benefits for communities in Tri-County Electric’s service area. Businesses looking to expand or relocate to an area ask specific questions regarding power quality, reliability and rates.

“While we apologize for any inconvenience caused by our Vegetation Management program, we know Tri-County Electric member-owners will be very pleased with the enhanced reliability and power quality once the program is complete” said Paul Thompson, Executive V.P. and General Manager of the cooperative. “I would also encourage members to visit our website at tcemc.org and click on the Vegetation Management tab for additional information.”