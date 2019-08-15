Trousdale County Fair’s fundraisers are fabulous success

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Two fundraising events held last week as part of the 64th annual Trousdale County Fair were big successes for local charities.

The fourth annual Car, Truck & Bike Show, which was held Saturday to benefit the schools’ Backpack Program, drew its most ever entries with 136 cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles in attendance. According to Seed Morton, one of the show’s organizers, the event raised $10,800 to help provide meals to underprivileged children in Trousdale County.

“We’re just amazed and thankful for the support this community shows,” Morton said. “Bryan King helped organize this too and he’s a name in the car business. It showed with the turnout.”

Best of Show went to Ricky Gregory for his 1973 Dodge Charger.

The Christmas For Kids Cake Walk was held Saturday night to close out the Fair and raised $1,941 for the charity, according to Rescue Squad member Mark Carman. Included in that total was a generous donation from CoreCivic.

“On behalf of the Hartsville Rotary Club, I want to thank our partners with the Rescue Squad for their help in making this year’s cake walk a success. It couldn’t happen without hard work from a lot of people,” said Rotary Club President Chris Gregory. “We also want to thank everyone who came out to help support Christmas For Kids. I’m proud to be a part of so many in our community who help make this important program successful every year.”

Sweet Kuntry Bakery, Publix stores in Lebanon and Gallatin and members of the community donated cakes, pies, cookies and other items for the cake walk. Home Depot donated a propane grill that was raffled off and won by Brooke Bell.

The Fair opened on Thursday with the annual Sheep Show. Exhibits were on display Friday and Saturday, and returning events included Family Feud, the LEGO contest, livestock show and Tea with the Queen. The Rotary Club won the Family Feud contest, claiming the chicken trophy for a year.

Also held on Saturday was the annual Lions Club pancake breakfast, along with kids’ farm games, the chicken show, Homemade Ice Cream contest and the kids’ beauty pageant.

The Trousdale County Fair is the oldest youth/agricultural fair in the state, and that heritage was well represented with a large number of entries in multiple categories.

The Fair Board wishes to thank the sponsors who make the fair possible each year and also thanks all those who came out to support the 2019 event.

“We appreciate all our sponsors and what they do for us,” said Fair Board President Kathy Atwood.

