Trousdale County kicks off 2019 Fair with annual banquet

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s Fair Board kicked off the 2019 fair season last Friday night with its annual banquet and recognition of fair supporters.

The 2019 Trousdale County Fair was dedicated to the memory of Dianne Martin. Her daughter, Sylvia Eden, gave a glowing tribute to her mother in which she spoke of memories of preparing entries for previous fairs and passing that love down to a new generation.

“We would stay up all night making sweets; talking about what ribbon we thought we would win,” Eden told the audience. “Friday morning came and it was time to enter all our goodies… We weren’t just having fun, we were making memories.”

Rose Duncan Kelley was presented with the 2019 Fair Pioneer Award for her longtime participation and support of the Trousdale County Fair.

“From entries in her early years to supervising in later years, she epitomizes how a true Trousdale County resident becomes an avid supporter of the fair,” Fair Board secretary Judy Woodard said of Kelley.

Fair Board President Kathy Atwood and guest speaker Toby Woodmore each spoke on the history of the Trousdale County Fair, which is the oldest youth fair in Tennessee.

Three new Century Farms were also recognized, raising the number of such farms in Trousdale County to 16. A Century Farm receives such a designation from the state and must have remained in the same family as a working farm for 100 years.

Those farms honored were the Oldham Farm in the Cato Community, owned by Dan and Stacy Dickerson (dates back to 1885); the Robinson Farm (1910) in Cato, owned by Jerry & Mary Ann Dickerson; and the Belcher Farm (1913) in the Puryears Bend Community.

Awards were also given to the premier exhibitors who had the most quality exhibits in the 2018 fair. Those went to Westin Dennis (Exploring 4-H division), Willow Jones (Junior), Sarah Dickerson (Junior High) and Claire Belcher (Senior).

The 2019 Trousdale County Fair will run from Aug. 8-10.

