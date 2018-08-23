Trousdale County Republicans hold reorganization meeting

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Republican Party held a reorganization meeting Tuesday evening at the courthouse, electing new officers and making plans for the upcoming election.

David Baldwin was elected as chairman, Amanda Jewell Gregory as vice chair, Cheryl Baldwin as secretary, Dwight Jewell as treasurer and Jon Shonebarger as vice treasurer.

“What’s we come to do is to reorganize the Republican Party in Trousdale County,” Baldwin told an assembly of around 20 people. “I just want to say thank you for your confidence in me.”

Tennessee GOP Chairman Scott Golden was also in attendance and spoke to the audience. He addressed the growing influence of Republicans at the local level, saying that 89 of 95 counties statewide now have active party organizations.

“I see county parties as the backbone,” Golden said. “Thank you for being willing to participate… and help us grow from the ground up.”

State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver and State Sen. Ferrell Haile, who each represent Trousdale County, were also among the audience.

Weaver spoke on the need to increase voter turnout, noting that Tennessee ranks near the worst in the nation among voters participating.

“We’re seeing this decline in interest – a lot amongst our young people,” Weaver said. “Let’s work together on spurring interest and voter turnout.”

County Republicans plan to organize a function for gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee, who has announced his intention to visit all 95 counties before the November election. When Lee will visit Trousdale County is not yet known.

Baldwin said he also envisions holding monthly meetings beginning in October, likely on the first Monday of the month.

