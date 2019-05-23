Trousdale County Senior Center having very busy May

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County Senior Center van was seen in a number of places this month. It took our Traveling Harts singing group to the Morningside of Gallatin assisted living community, where we were graciously greeted by former Hartsville leader Eleanor Ford.

Following that performance we sang for the residents of the Trousdale Senior Living Center. Another trip took our bargain shoppers to the Highway 52 Yard Sale. We also traveled to Nashville to visit the animals at the zoo.

The Coffee and Donuts speaker was Warden Rusty Washburn from the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. Making clear that there were many difficulties in establishing a new prison in our county, he explained that much has changed since the beginning. Importantly, they are very near full employment there. This includes the medical staff, which consists of RNs, LPNs and doctors.

Warden Washburn answered many questions from those of us there, as he will for any group that invites him. Our next speaker will be Bill Scruggs from the county Highway Department. He will speak on Monday, June 10 at 8:45 a.m.

Beginning on Monday, June 3, Water Aerobics will be held at the city pool. These classes for senior adults will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

The next Book Club book will be “Sunset Beach” by Mary Kay Andrews. Our Book Club meets on the third Monday each month at 11 a.m.

Other upcoming activities include riding the train to Nashville, a trip to our local Amish and a picnic in Bledsoe Park. Come by and get a schedule of dates and times.