Trousdale Medical Center honors employees’ service

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale Medical Center recently held its annual Service Award Banquet to honor staff with 5 to 30 years of service. TMC also honored any associate with over 40 years of service.

Staff members received recognition for their years of service and enjoyed a meal catered by The Bearded Goat.

Honorees were: 5 years, Tori Williams and Jennifer Cartwright; 15 years, Pat Asberry, Stephanie Dennis, Henry McKoin, Susan Byrd and Chasity Jenkins; 20 years, Jason Lemanski and Janie Oldham; 25 years, Velba Johnson; 30 years, Geri Gregory; 40+ years, Larry Calhoun (49 years) and Robert Calhoun (56 years).