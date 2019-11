By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Congratulations to the Chamber’s 2019 Yellow Jacket Football Fantasy Contest winner – Trousdale Medical Center!! The footballs will be on display at the football field throughout the week and at our first playoff game.

A special Thank You to all of the businesses for supporting our community spirit, football team and the Chamber. If you missed signing up for the contest this year, make plans to participate next year!

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!