‘Trousdale Remembers’ event honors those lost to suicide

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Health Council will hold its annual “Trousdale Remembers” event next week to remember those lost to suicide.

Scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at the county courthouse, “Trousdale Remembers” allows family members and friends who have lost loved ones to suicide to gather and pay tribute to their memory.

“The Health Council and its community partners, began this event due to our awareness of how real the issue of suicide is in all communities. Sadly it is also true in Trousdale County,” said Health Council Chairman Brenda Harper. “We want to continue to increase awareness, encourage those who are struggling that there is no shame in seeking help and to offer the support to those who have lost someone to suicide. We will have speakers who will share how their lives have been impacted by the loss of someone to suicide and how they have worked to heal from this loss.”

County Mayor Stephen Chambers has joined mayors and county executives across the state in signing proclamations declaring September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Each September, the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) and its allies in the public health, mental health, and social service fields arrange several educational and memorial events across Tennessee. These projects help teach the general public about the problem of suicide and how it can be prevented.

They also give an opportunity to remember those lost to suicide; to encourage survivors of suicide, survivors of suicide attempts, and people who have triumphed over mental illness; and to recognize individuals who have made notable contributions to suicide prevention efforts in our state.

In Tennessee, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among youth ages 10-14 and adults ages 25-35. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 1,110 recorded suicides in the state in 2016, at a rate of 16.2 per 100,000 people – one of the highest rates in the nation.

In almost all cases, suicide can be traced to unrecognized, untreated, or poorly treated mental illness. It can happen to people of either sex, any race or ethnicity, and any economic status. The average suicide death leaves behind six survivors — family and friends of the deceased — all of who are at increased risk for a suicide attempt themselves. As if the emotional and psychological toll were not enough, suicide and suicide attempts cost the state of Tennessee $1 billion a year in medical treatment, lost wages, and lost productivity.

Additional information about Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is available from the TSPN central office at 615-297-1077 or tspn@tspn.org.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports