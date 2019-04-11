Trousdale Republicans elect Rachel Jones as chairman

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County Republican Party met last Thursday in the Hartsville Community Center for a reorganization and election of new officers, as dictated in odd years by the Tennessee Republican Party’s bylaws.

The meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. by current county chair David Baldwin, who announced his resignation from that post after 12 years. During his speech, Baldwin gave a brief history of the accomplishments and growth of Trousdale County’s Republican Party under his tenure.

At that point, Baldwin was joined by Michael Sullivan, Executive Director of the Tennessee Republican Party, and the floor was opened to nominations for election of officers.

Rachel Jones was elected as chairman, becoming the first female chair of the Republicans in Trousdale County; Jon Shonebarger was elected as vice chair; Lonnie Taylor was elected treasurer; Alex Seaborne was named vice treasurer; and Mary Ann Baker was chosen as secretary.

“It’s a honor to be chosen as chairman of the Trousdale County Republican Party and a greater honor to be the first woman to hold this position,” Jones said.

Also in attendance were Maria C. Stewart, Republican State Executive for District 18; Jason Stewart, chairman of the Sumner County Republican Party; and Ray Render, Deputy District Director for Congressman John Rose.

After the election, all officers save Taylor were sworn into office by Stewart.

Refreshments and fellowship were enjoyed by all who attended.

Jones asks that everyone watch for announcements of future meetings in The Hartsville Vidette and via social media such as Facebook and Instagram.

Trousdale County’s Democratic Party held its own reorganization meeting on Tuesday, March 19. Elected officers were John Oliver, chairman; Janie Oldham, vice chair; and Jim Falco, secretary/treasurer.