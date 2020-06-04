Trousdale sales tax collections rise slightly during April

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s sales tax collections saw a slight increase in April despite the state-ordered shutdown of many businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The monthly collection report by the state’s Department of Finance showed Trousdale County collecting $319,031.36 in state sales tax and $123,307.83 in local option sales tax during April. Both were up respectively from $317,868.10 and $106,792.90 in April 2019.

Trousdale County also took in $25,577 in income tax, $26,195.82 in motor vehicle tax, $27,025.77 in realty transfer & mortgage tax and $17,545.22 in business tax during April.

Sumner and Wilson counties each saw drops in their overall sales tax collections as compared to the previous April. Sumner County’s state sales tax collections were down nearly $550,000, but local option collections were up by almost $400,000. In Wilson County, state sales tax was down over $1 million in April, while local sales tax was up almost $160,000.

Statewide, sales tax collections fell from $814.7 million in April 2019 to $765.7 million in April 2020, a 6.01 percent drop. Apparel and accessory stores statewide saw a 45.16 percent drop in sales tax collections, auto dealers and service stations saw a 15.63 percent drop and eating & drinking places saw a 29.49 percent drop during April.

Building materials saw a 12.85 percent increase in sales tax collections during April, while food stores saw a 24.53 percent spike in collections.

