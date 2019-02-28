Trousdale Treasures: News from the community

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

‘Trousdale Treasures’ is a new series of articles that will be running in The Hartsville Vidette!

We want to know what’s going on in your neck of the woods! Who’s marrying who? Who’s had a baby? What’s going on at your church? Anyone getting engaged? Who’s new in the neighborhood?

Anything you would like to share that we would be thrilled to share with your Trousdale County neighbors. (Please don’t use us for a gossip column – just the local news!)

If you would like to contribute, email gracethomas1946@yahoo.com. What you send will be put in The Vidette!

Elvis visits Senior Living Center

The Senior Living Center was alive with Elvis on Friday, Feb. 22. Danny McCorkle and his wife, Lanie, had us singing, clapping and bobbing our heads and seat dancing to all of Elvis’ golden oldies.

If you didn’t come, you missed a great time. The dining room was decked in red, pink and white decorations. Two tables were put together to hold all the food and punch – it was a feast to behold! You would have needed two plates to have some of everything.

When the dancing started and the fast music started playing, Mary Elle and Mason, her brother, started dancing, much to the enjoyment of all the residents. We learned Mr. Budgie Oakley had been practicing the Charleston just for the night. He refused to show us his best try, saying he hadn’t perfected it yet! Ms. Ruth tried her best to get him to show us how it was done, but he still refused!

Before the night was over, Danny had taken many requests and sang till his throat was almost dry. Towards the end, he danced with Ms. Helen Lanius and Ms. Mary Nell Huffines, who celebrated her 95th birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

A great time was had by all and everyone is anxious for Danny and Elvis to come back!