Trousdale Treasures: News from the community

‘Trousdale Treasures’ is a new series of articles that will be running in The Hartsville Vidette!

We want to know what’s going on in your neck of the woods! Who’s marrying who? Who’s had a baby? What’s going on at your church? Anyone getting engaged? Who’s new in the neighborhood?

Anything you would like to share that we would be thrilled to share with your Trousdale County neighbors. (Please don’t use us for a gossip column – just the local news!)

If you would like to contribute, email gracethomas1946@yahoo.com. What you send will be put in The Vidette!

Senior Living Center

On Friday, the residents at Trousdale Senior Living Center held an inside Raster egg hunt. All the participants stayed in the activity room while the eggs were being hidden.

At the count of ‘Ready – Set – Go,’ off they went to find as many eggs as they could throughout the building. Ms. Joyce found the most with 85 eggs, Ms. Carry had 41 eggs, Ms. Pat found the golden egg and Ms. Nova found the silver one. All participants, including Ms. Bobbie, Ms. Glenda, Ms. Lila, Ms. Helen and Ms. Judy, also won prizes.

The participation in the Seniorcize class has greatly increased and the residents were excited to see the Senior Center group come with their line dancing. This is enjoyable every time they come.

Kuming Soon

Sweet Kuntry Bakery and Eatery is the name of the new bakery we have all awaited. As of now it is tentatively planned to open around May 1. The owners, Jennifer Petty and Kendra Stafford (hometown girls), are planning to have hours of 5:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and special hours as special occasions arise.

Their menu will consist of donuts, cupcakes, cakes and a variety of baked goods, plus hand-dipped ice cream. Sandwiches and salads are also planned to be available during the summer.

Jennifer wanted to thank everyone for their patience in waiting for the shop to open in the old Bank of Hartsville building. I just know you can’t wait for the shop to open and are just as anxious as I am to get at the baked goods and ice cream. We wish them all the best of luck in their endeavor!

Birthday Girl

Some of you may not know, but my best friend recently had her 81st birthday. Along with the flowers I gave her, I told her she was now officially an old lady – and she is until I get to that age! When I get to 81 I will just be in my prime, waiting to be an old lady! Since she is older than me, she gets to be the old lady and I get to be in my prime!

I’m Back

In case you have missed this article in your newspaper, it’s because I went to see my grandchild have her first birthday and her dedication to the Lord out in California. I had a great time playing with her and visiting with my daughter and son-in-law, but I was glad to get back to God’s country!