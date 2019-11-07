Two new books celebrate Hartsville’s rich history

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

The Hartsville Civic League is helping celebrate Trousdale County’s 150th anniversary by publishing a set of two books on the county’s history!

Working with the Trousdale County Historical Society and county historian John Oliver, the Civic League has ordered 500 copies each of two books celebrating the county’s history.

The first book captures Trousdale County in old photos. Over 900 pictures taken from the files of the Historical Society were carefully chosen to reflect all aspects of the county’s history.

The second book is a compilation of over 230 articles on Trousdale County, written by county historian John Oliver and previously published in the Hartsville Vidette as part of his weekly article “Looking Back.”

