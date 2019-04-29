Two people injured in Sunday crash on Highway 25

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Two Hartsville residents suffered injuries in a Sunday afternoon crash that had Highway 25 closed for a time.

According to preliminary incident information from Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Tracy Donoho, at around 3:20 p.m. a Nissan Pathfinder driven by Blaise Bella, 32, crossed over the double yellow lines in a no passing zone and attempted to pass multiple vehicles while driving westbound on Highway 25 just past the high school.

Bella’s vehicle struck a Kia Soul driven by Ricky Hauskins, 33, head-on and both vehicles came to rest off the highway in nearby fields.

THP was joined in responding by the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department, Volunteer Fire Department, EMS and Rescue Squad. Fire and Rescue team members had to extricate Hauskins from his vehicle, which came to rest on its passenger side.

Hauskins was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by LifeFlight. VUMC patient information said he was in surgery Monday morning but no further information was immediately available.

Bella was taken by Air Vac to Skyline Medical Center and no update was available on his condition.

THP’s incident report said charges against Bella were pending further investigation.

Highway 25 was cleared and reopened to traffic shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

