By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be conducting a two-day Hunter Education course for students in Trousdale County next month.

The class will be held on Friday, Oct. 4 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in the Ag Pavilion at Trousdale County High School.

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!