U.S. House candidate Barlow to meet with local Democrats

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Dr. Dawn Barlow, a doctor from Overton County who is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from Tennessee’s Sixth District, will visit Hartsville next month.

Barlow will be the guest speaker at a meeting of the Trousdale County Democratic Party on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Community Center on Main Street.

Barlow will talk about her platform and answer questions from the audience. Other campaigns are being invited to speak at this meeting.

All Trousdale County residents are welcome to attend, and refreshments and a light meal will be served.

For more information, call Jim Falco at 615-374-0416.