U.S. Senate candidates discuss plans to address federal budget

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen and Congressman Marsha Blackburn, who are running for the U.S. Senate, each revealed plans to balance the federal budget this week.

Bredesen, speaking to the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, called for freezing spending at current levels – with an exception for Social Security – for the next six years, which he said would allow revenue growth to match expenditures.

“The idea is simple: agree to hold our spending constant at $3.316 trillion going forward,” Bredesen said in his remarks. “This is the spending estimate for fiscal year 2018, when you take out Social Security. If you pin spending – without gimmicks like making up for inflation – and let revenues catch up with it at a projected growth rate of 5.15 percent, our deficit would be wiped in the next 5.7 years.

This means that if President Trump wants to balance the budget, he can get it done within his time in office if he has a second term. This is not some faraway lofty goal.”

Bredesen, a Democrat who served as Governor of Tennessee from 2003-11, noted similar steps taken under his administration.

“When I was sworn in, the state of Tennessee had a $300 million shortfall. We had to cut 9 percent across the board and set overall spending level to balance the budget,” he said. “We parsed out the overall number for each department and they produced plans to meet that requirement… Here in Tennessee, we balanced eight consecutive budgets, even through the Great Recession and even grew the rainy day fund.”

Blackburn, a Republican who represents Tennessee’s 7th District, called for Congress to pass a Balanced Budget Amendment, across-the-board spending cuts with an exception for the military, entitlement reform and making the 2017 tax cuts permanent.

“Balancing the budget and reducing our debt requires a combination of cuts and pro-growth policies. Passing a Balanced Budget Amendment will put an end to the runaway spending that has plagued Washington for decades,” Blackburn said in a press statement on her website. “I have supported across-the-board spending reductions, with exceptions for the military, that will ensure that all agencies shoulder the same burden in order to bring spending under control, but we must couple this with additional tax reform to continue growing our economy.”

“Tennesseans are tired of Washington wastefully spending their money, and it’s just another reason the Senate is broken,” she added. “I’m a committed fiscal conservative. Beginning with my time as a state senator — where I led the opposition to the state income tax — to my time in the House, I’ve been a deficit hawk, and I plan to take that same steely commitment to the U.S. Senate.”