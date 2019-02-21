UT Extension welcomes Shelby Christian as new FCS agent

By Jason Evitts, UT Extension Agent

All across Tennessee, counties will be celebrating UT Extension Month in a variety of ways. Counties will be hosting demonstrations, meet and greets, and open houses. Even on social media, counties will be marketing UT Extension and their educational programming within the counties.

Trousdale County will be no exception to the celebration of UT Extension Month. The Trousdale County UT Extension office will be hosting an open house on Friday, March 1 from 2-4 p.m. at the Trousdale County UT Extension Office, located at 214 Broadway in Hartsville.

Trousdale County Extension wants to welcome all community members – young and old – to visit the open house and enjoy refreshments and visits with agents, clientele, volunteers, 4-H members and FCE club members to learn all about the programs and educational materials offered through the Trousdale County Extension Office. The University of Tennessee Extension programs are offered to all eligible participants regardless of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability.

This is also a great time for the members of the community to meet our new Family and Consumer Science and 4-H Agent, Shelby Christian. Shelby began here in Trousdale County on Jan. 2 and is quickly learning about the county and her clientele. Shelby is excited to be here and looks forward to meeting and working with everyone in the county.

Below is a message from Shelby to the community:

“Hey there! My name is Shelby Christian and I am from a small town called Quebeck. I received a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Ecology with a concentration in Family and Consumer Sciences from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville.

During and after college, I volunteered with multiple extension offices around the Central Region, such as Putnam, Van Buren and White counties. I obtained an internship through UT Career Edge as a Family and Consumer Science intern, which was completed in Putnam County. Through those 10 weeks, I learned and was exposed to so many new things, which now aid me in my position I have today.

I am so excited to get started here in Trousdale County. I know I haven’t been here very long, and I am still trying to learn everything around here and in Extension, but I cannot wait to get things planned that will benefit the county in numerous ways. My main goal is to be a go-to resource for the community of people here, whether it is through classes or information that can be presented, 4-H clubs and making an impact at school, within FCE Clubs, or even to the SNAP and EFNEP recipients so I can teach them how to get the most out of their benefits. After getting a few months under my belt along with some training, my plan is to hit the ground running with things such as summer camps, classes open to the public, and more.

In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my friends and family. Being around people is my favorite thing! I also love to cook and bake. I try to get into the kitchen as much as I can. Another thing I love to do is go out and find local things in my county, whether its farmers markets or locally owned boutiques!

I cannot wait to see where the future is heading for Trousdale County and the Extension office here. I also cannot wait to go along for the ride!”