Volunteer Fire Department presents annual awards

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Hartsville/Trousdale Volunteer Fire Department handed out awards and recognized service achievements during its annual Christmas dinner on Dec. 13.

Ken Buckmaster was recognized as Fireman of the Year, while also receiving an award for outstanding service and fire safety and prevention.

Also recognized for outstanding service were Jerod Mitchell and Joseph Scott.

Chester Mungle, Tammy Buckmaster and David Traini were honored for fire safety and prevention.

Kirk Sutherland was recognized for five years of service with the department.

Jimmy Anthony, who retired earlier this year after 40+ years of service, was presented with a plaque and had his helmet retired by the department.

Congratulations to all the volunteer firemen who help keep Trousdale County safe!