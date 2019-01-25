Volunteers still needed at old Hartsville Cemetery

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

If you have driven through the old Hartsville Cemetery recently, you would notice a big improvement!

Years of overgrown privet hedge, honeysuckle vines, and invasive shrubs have been cut down and hauled off from the 200-year-old cemetery.

But much still needs to be done.

The Hartsville Civic League, which oversees the cemetery, sponsored a cleanup day last fall and has plans to have another one in the spring.

In the meantime, volunteers are starting to clear out the undergrowth along the cemetery’s fence row where uncut hedges have started to take over the edges of the cemetery, even to the point of covering up ancient tombstones and grave markers.

In December, several people spent their Saturdays cutting and piling up the invasive plants, taking advantage of a nice day and the absence of chiggers, ticks and snakes.

Anyone with a pair of pruners or clippers is welcome to go by the cemetery and attack a section of the fence row. If you can haul off the debris, please do so, or make a neat pile for someone to come by later and dispose of it.

Be careful not to prune one of your fingers or toes and don’t cut the fence itself. But any progress made this winter will make the job easier this spring.

The cemetery is one of our oldest, but smaller cemeteries can be found across the county. Recently work has been done on the century-old Hager Cemetery as well.

Cemeteries are not owned by the county and the county is not responsible for their upkeep. It is hoped that residents will take note of the recent volunteer efforts and work to also keep their old family cemeteries clear of weeds and trash.