Voter turnout low in Trousdale County for presidential primaries

With just the presidential primary on the ballot, turnout was low in both early voting and on Election Day in Trousdale County.

On the Democratic side, Joe Biden was the choice both locally and statewide. The former vice president received 182 votes, or 43.13 percent locally. Biden also won Tennessee’s primary, one of nine primary victories nationwide Tuesday, to place himself as the most likely challenger to Republican Donald Trump.

Trump, with only nominal opposition in the Republican primary, received 480 votes in Trousdale County, or 98.77 percent of the ballots cast.

Only 909 total votes were cast, 374 of which were in early voting, for a turnout rate of 16.85 percent in Trousdale County.

“It was a light turnout,” Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton said of the early voting numbers. “Historically, early voting for presidential primaries is less of a percentage of the total vote than for most of our other elections.”

Trousdale County did not hold a primary for the 15th Judicial District Circuit Court judge’s race. Michael Collins of Smith County won that primary, defeating assistant district attorney Javin Cripps and Lebanon attorney Shawn McBrien.

Collins took nearly two-thirds of the vote in Smith County and was the top vote-getter in Wilson County with 41 percent of the vote.

Collins will face independent Branden Bellar in the August election to fill the seat vacated by John Wootten, who retired in January.

Wilson County voters also approved a half-cent increase in the local sales tax by a 58-42 margin, according to unofficial results.

