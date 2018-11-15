Weaver discusses legislative agenda on Hartsville visit

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Fresh off a re-election victory, State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver stopped in Hartsville last week for her monthly ‘Coffee & Conversations’ meeting with local constituents.

Weaver addressed what she saw as some of the biggest issues a new legislature and new governor will take on in 2019.

“We’ll have a new governor (Bill Lee), and several new legislators,” Weaver said. “One of the big topics under discussion will be medical marijuana. I’m reading up on it because I’m not sure where I’m at on this.

“We’ve also got to address TNReady. That has just been a debacle.”

Weaver said she hoped to continue to serve on the Transportation and Education Committees. The Republican House caucus is scheduled to meet next Tuesday to determine committee assignments at that time.

“I don’t like what the federal government has done to education, which affects us,” she said. “Let the states decide how to handle education.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.