Wilson Bank & Trust announces employee awards

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Wilson Bank & Trust recently announced the winners of the bank’s annual employee awards, which are presented to staff members who have exhibited outstanding service in their jobs and in the community over the past year.

The award recipients for the bank’s northern region were: Tommy Decker, Hendersonville Office – Mike Baker Community Service Award; Sonja Moniz, Gallatin Office – Sue Talley Community Service Award; Kelly Dwenger, Gallatin Office – Commitment to Excellence Award; Kendra Cato, Hartsville Office – ‘Whatever it Takes’ Award.

The bank’s ‘Whatever it Takes’ and Commitment to Excellence awards are chosen by fellow employees, and community service awards are selected by executive management.