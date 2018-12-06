Wilson Bank & Trust earns five-star financial rating

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

BauerFinancial, Inc., the national bank rating firm, recently recognized Wilson Bank & Trust with a 5-Star rating for being an invaluable partner to the communities it serves.

With the latest rating, which is based on financial data through September 2018, Wilson Bank & Trust has earned BauerFinancial’s highest recognition for 19 consecutive quarters. The distinction signifies WBT as one of the strongest banks in the nation.

“Institutions like Wilson Bank & Trust that have earned Bauer’s top rating for strength and security reflect a deep-rooted sense of loyalty to the community,” said Karen L. Dorway, president of BauerFinancial.

BauerFinancial, Inc., a leading independent bank and credit union rating and research firm, has been reporting on and analyzing the performance of U.S. banks and credit unions since 1983. No institution pays BauerFinancial to rate it, nor can any choose to be excluded. Consumers may obtain free star-ratings by visiting bauerfinancial.com.

Wilson Bank & Trust (wilsonbank.com), member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is a community bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, WB&T now operates 28 full-service offices in nine Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.