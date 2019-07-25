Wilson Bank & Trust launches school supply drive

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Wilson Bank & Trust announced the start of a new Teacher Supply Drive this summer, bringing back a successful initiative that helped teachers spend less money out of their own pockets last school year.

Pre-packaged bags of supplies can be purchased for teachers at all WBT locations across Middle Tennessee from now through Aug. 8. Visitors can donate any amount, but a full bag of supplies can be purchased for $20 that will contain:

Copy paper

Dry erase markers

Hand sanitizer

Clorox wipes

Tissues

Cap erasers

Glue sticks

Pencils

“This supply drive gives us another opportunity to give back to our local community, and to help educators who often pay for supplies out of their own pocket,” Wilson Bank & Trust President John McDearman said in a press statement. “It’s a small but mighty way to show our support for all they do, and we’re excited about making it even easier to participate this year for those who don’t have time to do extra shopping.”

Those who do wish to shop rather than giving a monetary donation can bring supplies to Wilson Bank as well. Crayons, colored markers and colored pencils are specialty items that the bank hopes to collect.

A teacher pick-up day is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, August 17, at central WBT office locations in each county. During last year’s campaign, Wilson Bank & Trust collected about $12,000 in items and donations, and provided classroom supplies for about 400 teachers.

Additional giveaway: Hartsville Church of Christ will be holding its own giveaway of school supplies on Friday, July 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the church’s fellowship hall, located at 108 Halltown Road.

The “Back to School Bash” is for Trousdale County residents only.

Also on hand will be a bounce house, face painting, free haircuts for kids and food!