Wilson Bank & Trust presents local employee awards

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Wilson Bank & Trust recently announced the winners of the bank’s annual employee awards, which are presented to staff members who have exhibited outstanding service in their jobs and in the community over the past year.

Among this year’s winners were three employees from the bank’s Hartsville office:

Lisa Dies – Elmer Richerson Inspiration Award (presented by former WBT President Elmer Richerson);

Tiffany Churchman – Commitment To Excellence Award;

Seth Thurman – Mike Baker Community Service Award

The bank’s community service awards and the bank-wide Inspiration Award are selected by executive management, and Commitment to Excellence awards are chosen by fellow employees.

Wilson Bank & Trust (wilsonbank.com), a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is an independent, locally owned bank established in 1987. WB&T recently earned the highest five-star rating from BauerFinancial for the 23rd consecutive quarter. The bank operates 28 full-service offices in nine Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online and mobile banking services.