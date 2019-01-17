‘Winter Wonderland Pageant’ to be held Saturday at TCHS

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County High School’s Interact Club is planning a ‘Winter Wonderland Pageant’ on Saturday as a fundraiser.

Age categories run from 0-6 months up through grades 9-12. The entry fee is $35 per contestant. One family member of a contestant can attend for free and other admissions are $5 each. The pageant will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the high school auditorium.

The Interact Club is the youth partnership of the Hartsville Rotary Club and assists with several of Rotary’s activities, including the Club’s entry in the Christmas Parade, the Hartsville Follies and leadership training.

The pageant is serving as a fundraiser for Interact members to attend a training seminar in Gatlinburg later this year.

Entry forms may be picked up at Trousdale County High School or by contacting Jessica Cunningham at 615-374-2201. Anyone interested can also go to the ‘Winter Wonderland Pageant’ Facebook page for more information.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.