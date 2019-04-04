/script>

Zach Swaffer joins team at Hartsville Pharmacy

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County native Zach Swaffer is pleased to announce that he is the newest pharmacist at Hartsville Pharmacy.

Swaffer, a 2011 graduate of Trousdale County High School, recently graduated from pharmacy school and is excited to return home to begin his career.

“My first day was March 20; I took the job and gave my notice at Gibbs Pharmacy in Lebanon,” Swaffer said. “I was born and raised here; have been in Bethpage most of my life. My mom taught school here for almost 20 years. It’s good to go back to the community where I was raised.”

Swaffer said the health care field was something that had long interested him, and that he chose pharmacy.

“Pharmacy’s no short-term; it takes eight years post-high school education. I did it in seven,” Swaffer said. “After talking with people involved in pharmacy, that’s where I ended up. I love doing it and I’m glad I chose that field.”

Swaffer graduated earlier this year from the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Memphis and passed his boards in July to become qualified as a pharmacist. He formerly worked at Hartsville’s Rite Aid while interning in pharmacy school to better learn the trade.

“Independent pharmacy is something I wanted to get into and so far it’s working great,” Swaffer said.

Hartsville Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.