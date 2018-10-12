Charles Edward Lape was born Dec. 8, 1936 in Connellsville, PA, and passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 at his residence in Hartsville at the age of 81.

Mr. Lape was the son of Charles William and Josephine Lillian Moon Lape. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a power plant worker. He was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hartsville.

Mr. Lape was preceded in death by: his parents, daughter, Karen Marcus, and brother, William Lee Lape.

Survivors are: his wife, Theresa Mae Whittington Lape of Hartsville; son, Edward Lape of Salem, NJ; two daughters, Gail Lynn Coker of Madison, Susan Louise Lape of Lafayette; brother, Dale Lape of Pennsville, NJ; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at the Hartsville United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m., with another service at the VFW Post #253 in Tilbury, NJ, on Oct. 26 at noon.

Sumner County Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. 615-452-9059.