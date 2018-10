Earnest D. Harper, age 74, of Hartsville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the chapel of Strawther & White Funeral Home, 150 N. Blakemore Ave., Gallatin, and Thursday, Oct. 11 from noon-1 p.m. at Ward School Preservation Association, 113 Hall St., Hartsville.

Services will follow Thursday visitation at Ward School.