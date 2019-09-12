By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Danny Ray Shrum, age 61, of Bethpage, passed away Sept. 1, 2019 at Sumner Regional Medical Center. Mr. Shrum was born June 12, 1958 to the late WT and Virginia (Sullivan) Shrum.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Shirley (McClanahan) Shrum of Bethpage; daughters: Jennifer Rigsby (Scott Rigsby) of Pleasant Shade, Melissa Shrum, Jessica Shrum (Robert Oliver) of Bethpage, and Emily Shrum (Loretta McNamee) of Albany, NY; grandchildren: Logan Ray Shrum (Mandy Shrum) of Cookeville, Nathaniel Bly Rigsby of Pleasant Shade, and Danny James Shrum of Bethpage; brother, Jerry Wayne Shrum (Debbie) of Bethpage; sister, Brenda Spears (William) of Bethpage; special sister-in-law, Emma Brawner of Bethpage; partner in crime (nephew) Pete Fisher of Hartsville; and best friends, Bryan and Casey Hauskins of Bethpage.

Danny was a loving husband, father and Pa. He always put others before himself and was a kind, hardworking and gentle soul. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. He brought joy to all who knew him.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at Buffalo Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation with family will be at 10 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Bro. Walter Andrews and Bro. Scott Rigsby will be officiating.