By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Gary Irvine Kitts, age 57, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.

He was preceded in death by: father, Edmond Lloyd Kitts.

Survivors are: wife, Cindy Kitts of Hartsville; two sons, Timothy Kitts of Maryland, Joshua Williams of Westmoreland; four daughters, Bridgett (Johnny Anderson) Williams of Westmoreland, Christina, Brandy & Stacey Harvey, all of Virginia; five grandchildren, Jayson Kyle Blair, Emily, Aubree, Sonny & McKenzie Anderson; mother, Mamie “Fuzzie” Gibson; three brothers, Richard (Kathy) Kitts of Adolphus, KY, David Kitts of Lebanon, Tony (Cheryl) Kitts of Salem, VA; sister, Noni (Thomas) Kitts of Adolphus, KY; special mother-in-law, Linda Myers; many special relatives.

Memorial services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.