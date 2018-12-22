/script>

Joe Uloth Hancock

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Joe Uloth Hancock, age 79, of Lafayette, passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Westmoreland Care and Rehab.

He was preceded in death by: daughter, Cynthia Gay Oldham; parents, Lex Earl and Betty Hancock; two brothers, Earl & George Hancock; two sisters, Marilyn Busch and Betty Madge Love.

Survivors are: son, Joey (Pam) Hancock of Lafayette; daughter, Sherry (Tim) Jenkins of Colorado Springs, CO; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, David (Ada) Hancock of Lawrenceburg.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, officiated by Eld. Jimmy Claiborne.

Pallbearers will be: Freddie Busch, Wesley & Daniel Hancock, Hunter Oldham, Jimmy Love and Herbie McKee.

Interment will be in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.