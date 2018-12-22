By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Joe Uloth Hancock, age 79, of Lafayette, passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Westmoreland Care and Rehab.

He was preceded in death by: daughter, Cynthia Gay Oldham; parents, Lex Earl and Betty Hancock; two brothers, Earl & George Hancock; two sisters, Marilyn Busch and Betty Madge Love.

Survivors are: son, Joey (Pam) Hancock of Lafayette; daughter, Sherry (Tim) Jenkins of Colorado Springs, CO; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, David (Ada) Hancock of Lawrenceburg.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, officiated by Eld. Jimmy Claiborne.

Pallbearers will be: Freddie Busch, Wesley & Daniel Hancock, Hunter Oldham, Jimmy Love and Herbie McKee.

Interment will be in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.