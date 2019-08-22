By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Marshall Edward “Bo” White, age 67, of Hartsville, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.

He was preceded in death by: parents, Raymond White Sr. & Janie White; sisters, Wanda Biggs, Eva Satterfield & Mary Sue Young; brothers, Raymond White Jr. & Jackie White.

Survivors are: wife, Jill White of Hartsville; three sons, Mark (Angie) White Jr. of Hartsville, Mitch (Stephanie) White of Castalian Springs, Charles White- of Hartsville; three stepchildren, Rachael Pabian of Lapier, MI, Ryan (Sandy) Reamer of Fostoria, MI, Renee Reamer of Lewisburg; 17 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Alvie) Anderson of Hartsville.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, August 19, officiated by Bro. Matt Brown.

Interment was in Hartsville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hartsville Animal Shelter, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.