By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Mitchell Hall Cox Jr., age 78, of Hartsville, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home.

He was preceded in death by: parents, Mitchell Cox Sr. & Lena Mai Cox; sisters, Mary Neal Thompson & Geraldene Bond; brothers, J.C. “Slick” Cox & James Thomas Cox.

Survivors are: wife, Martha Jean Cox of Hartsville; two sons, Mike (Faye) Cox of Dixon Springs, Derrick (Jennifer Ann) Cox of Carthage; daughter, Michelle (Jerry) Harville of Hartsville; 11 grandchildren, Joey Cox, Tricia (Michael) Gravens, Joshua Warren, Ashley Farley, Brandy (Clint) Hayes, Kayla (Pete) Scruggs, Kelsey Cox, Zacry Cox, Matt (Kasie) Harville, Eleni (Brandon) Giles & Josh Jackson; 10 great-grandchildren, Khloie Cox, Jake McKinney, Lillian Giles, Dalton Watts, Kasie Hayes, Jacob Scruggs, Brayden Scruggs, Izah Carver, Haleigh Gravens & Livi Graven; great-great-grandchild, Sophia Carver; sister, Shirley (John) Bowser of Midland, CA.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21, officiated by Bro. Anthony Dixon.

Interment was in Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Haley’s Hearts Foundation or Team Reagan.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.