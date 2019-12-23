By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Paul Terry Robinson, age 79, of Carthage, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Smith County Health Care.

He was preceded in death by: parents, Vestal & Ruby Lee Robinson; brother, Charles Robinson; son, Chad Robinson.

Survivors are: wife, Katherine Robinson of Carthage; son, Kelly (Regina) Robinson of Lafayette; daughter, Stephanie Dixon of Lebanon; sister, Sue Payne of Old Hickory.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, officiated by Bro. Tim Frank.

Interment will be in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the family will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until service time Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church at Carthage.

Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.