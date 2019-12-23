By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Sherry Angelia Cowles, age 59, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

She was preceded in death by: father, Bonell Caudill, Sr.; stepfather, Gary Bryant Sr.; brother, Bonell Caudill Jr.; nephew, Robert McKay.

Survivors are: husband of 41 years, Charles “Chuck” Cowles III; son, Charles William “Billy” (Jennifer) Cowles IV; daughters, Keren Cowles & Rebecca Park; six grandchildren, Lester Cowles, Joshua Stewart, Jacob Cowles, Alexandra Park, Jayden Long & James Park; mother, Patricia Wilder Bryant; brothers, Anthony Caudill, Gary (Gabby) Bryant Jr.; sisters, Tina (Rusty) McKay, Deanna (Aaron) Bowers, Kerrie (Joe) Specht; uncle, Larry Caudill; aunt, Arie Wanda Caudill Moore; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family.

Mrs. Cowles was a member of New Beginnings Pentecostal Church in Hartsville. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, & grandmother.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 23 in the Partlow Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Robert Harvey.

Interment was in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were: Matthew Harvey, Brett Harvey, Jared

Harvey, Don Hamblin, Tommy Bell & Wallace Leslie.

