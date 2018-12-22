By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Timothy Roger Meyer, age 63, of Hartsville, passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at his home.

He was preceded in death by: two daughters, Christy Lynn Meyer, Amanda Blaine Meyer; parents, Dick & Bonnie Meyer; brother, Ronnie Meyer.

Survivors are: wife of 44 years, Judy Meyer of Hartsville; daughter, Erica (Joseph) Slagle of Hartsville; three grandchildren, Cadence, Makenzie & Tyler (Chelsea) Slagle; two brothers, Tommy (Lynn) Meyer of Hartsville, Doyle (Tammy) Meyer of Mt. Juliet; sister, Sally (Mike) Madden of Nashville.

Tim was a longtime fan of Yellow Jacket football and the Marching Band. Special thanks to Jackie Halliburton for the football trips all those years.

During his years of employment at the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department, Tim worked closely with the animal shelter. He enjoyed working with the dogs, literally bringing his work home once or twice.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, officiated by Bro. Lewis Brown.

Memorial donations may be made to the Trousdale County Animal Shelter.

The family would like to thank everyone for your love and support through this long battle.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074,

615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.