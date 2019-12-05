By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Vernon Peyton “Slick” Edison Sr., age 85, of Hartsville, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Hartsville Health & Rehab.

Mr. Edison was a member of the Hartsville First Baptist Church, served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

He was preceded in death by: parents, Lon & Neila Edison; two brothers, Jerald Edison & Lon Edison Jr.

Survivors are: wife, Nadine Edison of Hartsville; son, Vernon “Bubba” (Tracy) Edison of Mt. Juliet; two daughters, Penny (Greg) Smith of Mt. Juliet, Rhonda (Steve) Hullett of Rockvale; five grandchildren, Andrea (Jim) Koplinski, Jenna (Brett) Chapman, Halee (Jon) Porter, Murphy Edison & Robby Edison; four great-grandchildren, Savannah Youngblood, Emma Chapman, Landon Edison, Riece Koplinski, Baby Porter due in February; sister, Shirley Carter of Houston, TX.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 PM Thursday, Dec. 5, officiated by Bro. Johnnie Godwin and Bro. Jack McCall.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Deacons of First Baptist Church, Retired and Active Highway Patrolmen and Bro. Darryl Turner.

Active Pallbearers will be: Murphy & Robby Edison, Brett Chapman, Jon Porter, Jim Koplinski, Steve Hullett, Greg Smith & Roy Scruggs.

Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church.

Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074,

615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.