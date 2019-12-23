By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Wayne Edward Jones, age 74, of Hartsville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Quality Center for Rehab & Healing in Lebanon.

He was preceded in death by: parents, J.B. & Neil Jones; brothers, Carroll & Gary Jones.

Survivors are: son, Casey Jones of Hartsville; two daughters, Susan (Brian) Carver of Hartsville, Natae (Aaron) Feenstra of Smyrna; seven grandchildren, Kyle Carver, Katie Carver, Manna Feenstra, Moses Feenstra, Ezra Feenstra, Layla Puckett & Titus Jones; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry (Janet) Jones-of Lebanon, Terry (Marcella) Jones of Hartsville.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 19, officiated by Bro. David Norris.

Pallbearers were: Jeff Taylor, Jackie Gregory, James Conn, Timmy, Dwight & Darrell Jones.

Interment was in Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Anthony Funeral Home, Hartsville, TN, was in charge of arrangements.